Forbes Ranks Notre Dame No. 1 Employer in Indiana

Forbes has released its 2025 list of America’s Best-In-State Employers, and Indiana’s number one spot goes to the University of Notre Dame.

The prestigious school ranks first in the state on the publication’s annual survey, which highlights the top workplaces across the country.

Source: Vito Palmisano / Getty

Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 160,000 U.S. employees. To qualify, companies had to have at least 500 workers. Employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer. They also rated companies on workplace culture, fair pay, career growth, and how employers handle issues.

Survey participants also reviewed past employers and companies they knew through family and friends. Forbes used data from the past three years to compile the rankings.

The 2025 list includes 1,417 companies nationwide, with several appearing in multiple states. In Indiana, a mix of universities, hospitals, manufacturers, and tech giants made the top 20.

Indiana’s Top 20 Employers (Forbes 2025)

University of Notre Dame

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Community Health Network

JPMorganChase

Caterpillar

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Eli Lilly and Co.

Microsoft

Toyota North America

Cummins

Center Grove Community School Corp.

Ford Motor Co.

Norton Healthcare

Salesforce

Progressive

Baptist Health (Kentucky)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Ivy Tech Community College

AT&T

Labcorp Holdings