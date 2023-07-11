Indianapolis ranks at #2 on Forbes list for remote work locations.

Forbes ranked the top 100 cities across the country for remote workers in 2023. According to their findings, Indy is a good place to work from home. On the Forbes list of best cities to work from home, Indianapolis ranked second in the country.

The Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area earned high scores. The area did very well due to its friendly environment, fast internet connection speeds and Wi-Fi hotspots. A low cost of living also made it an attractive place for remote workers. Indianapolis’ median household income is $67,330. Indianapolis scored relatively high for ‘worker friendliness” but did poor on “taxes”.

In regard to remote work, Forbes analyzed 11 metrics. They included median household income, cost of living, unemployment rate, annual taxes, rent affordability, median home price, average internet download speeds, and the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots.

The number one place to work from home in 2023 was Miami. However, Omaha was listed as having the best earning potential. Omaha ranked third overall. Cities with the best internet access for remote workers were Spokane, Wash., Richmond, Va., and Austin, Texas, respectively.

Here are the top 10 overall best cities for remote work in 2023