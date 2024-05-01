Listen Live
Local

Beech Grove Police Shoot and Kill Man at Apartment Complex

Published on May 1, 2024

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

BEECH GROVE, IND –On Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m., at the Willow Glen South apartments, police shot and killed a man.

Police say the man had a confrontation with officers after pulling out a knife and cutting one of them in the face. The incident began during an argument as the man was at the apartments to pick up his child.

The officers attempted to restrain the man without lethal force, first by using a Taser and then by physically trying to control him, but these efforts were unsuccessful. The wounded officer sustained injuries to his face and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The State Police arrived at the scene to gather information from witnesses, and the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation.

More details about the incident are still emerging.

