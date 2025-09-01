Radio and TV Veteran Jay Johnson Passes Away
INDIANAPOLIS — Jay Johnson, a broadcaster who spent more than 50 years on radio and television, died at 78 after a long illness.
Known as “Super Jay,” Johnson started his career in 1968 and worked at several stations, including Chicago’s WVON, where he helped establish the station as a key platform for Black culture and community.
He later took over as program director at Indianapolis’ WTLC, leading the station to become a top-rated outlet and a resource for the local Black community.
He also hosted the public affairs program Black Focus on WISH-TV and worked in national roles with ABC Radio Networks and Westwood One. Over his career, Johnson earned awards including Billboard’s Announcer and Program Director of the Year.
