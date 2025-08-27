Listen Live
Local

Suspect Killed in Police Shooting Near Greensburg

Suspect Killed in Police Shooting Near Greensburg, No Officers Injured

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police report that a man was killed in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon.

ISP says the shooting started from a traffic stop near County Road 300 North and County Road 400 East at 2:30 p.m. A Decatur County Sheriff deputy “saw a man in a vehicle who they believed to be involved in a criminal incident last night in Ripley County,” ISP Public Information Officer John Perrine says. The suspect was also believed to have an unrelated arrest warrant.

During the traffic stop, two deputies and one Greensburg Police Department officer shot at the suspect. ISP did not say what caused them to draw their guns.

After the suspect was shot, “officers immediately rendered emergency aid,” Perrine says. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close