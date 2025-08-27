Listen Live
Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Published on August 27, 2025

New York Pizza
Source: Daniel-Ellis / Getty

Giorgio’s has quietly held court near Monument Circle since 1990. Its founders, Giorgio and Bettina Migliaccio, set the stage for a decades-long devotion to quality and flavor. Now managed by Elif Ozdemir and George Stergiopoulos, the pizzeria continues to charm with its New York–style pies, hearty calzones, and classic Italian subs.

Here’s what Food Network had to say: “The real draw, though, is the pizza by the slice. Though its selection includes a couple of stuffed options (meat and vegetarian), the most-popular styles are the simple thin-crust New York Neapolitan and the fluffy Sicilian squares.”

This recognition isn’t a surprise to those who know it best — Indianapolis Monthly once hailed it as “an Italian oasis”, echoing the sentiment of countless regulars who can’t resist its cheese pizza. Tripadvisor and Google reviews also give it strong ratings. Giorgio’s stands out not just for taste, but for the tradition and warmth it delivers.

AND – last time I was in Giorgio’s, they were playing B105.7 (and we thank them for doing so).

Learn more: Giorgio’s Pizza – Indianapolis, IN – 9 E Market St.

