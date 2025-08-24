Listen Live
Local

NWS: Cooler Days and Mostly Sunny Skies

Published on August 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS: Cooler and Mostly Sunny
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — “Fantastic weather” is the message from meteorologists.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says we can expect mostly sunny days and clear nights through the work week.

“High temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-70s, with low humidity,” Puma says. “Temperatures could warm up to the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday, with Friday expected to be the warmest day of the week, potentially reaching 78 degrees. The coolest day will likely be Tuesday, with highs only around 70 degrees.”

Looking ahead, Puma says the state may not even get any rain until September.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close