Hoosier Heroes Return

Published on August 21, 2025

Indiana National Guard
Source: Indiana National Guard / Indiana National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of service in the Middle East, the sounds of celebration echoed through the Indianapolis International Airport Wednesday as more than 400 soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division returned home.

The emotional homecoming marks the end of a successful deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Families and friends, holding signs and shedding tears of joy, waited patiently for their loved ones to step off the plane.

The reunion was a powerful moment, a culmination of months of anticipation and sacrifice.

Throughout their deployment, these Hoosier Guardsmen played a critical role in strengthening U.S. defense partnerships. Led by Major General Dan Degelow, the 38th ID conducted 15 exercises, including command post exercises and combined arms live fires, to enhance warfighting readiness alongside allied forces.

“You are an all-volunteer force of warriors,” Major General Degelow said in a ceremony overseas in July. “At every critical moment you delivered a superb performance.”

He praised the soldiers for their hard work and professionalism, noting that many were placed in challenging assignments that helped them grow as soldiers.

Now, as they transition back to civilian life, these troops can finally turn the page and be with their families and loved ones.

