Listen Live
Local

First Ever “Wrestlepalooza” Coming to Indianapolis

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wrestlepalooza
Pacers Sports and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS–The first ever “Wrestepalooza” will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis September 20.

 Wrestlepalooza will be the first premium live event streamed under the WWE’s new partnership with ESPN. It will be streamed on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform. It will also stream internationally on Netflix.

John Cena will take part and it will be his last time wrestling in Indianapolis. He is a record 17-time world champion, holding the most recognized world title reigns in the promotion’s history.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are also slated to participate in “major matches” during Wrestlepalooza.

Tickets for Wrestlepalooza will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The WWE will also offer priority passes to Wrestlepalooza, which will give fans access to premium seating, hospitality events featuring appearances by WWE superstars and exclusive photo opportunities.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close