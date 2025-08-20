Listen Live
Entertainment

Are Toilet Seat Liners Totally Pointless?

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We’ve been sitting on a thrown of flimsy lies…

We need to talk about those thin paper toilet seat covers. You know the ones—the crinkly, awkward sheets that feel like you’re laying down a tissue to protect yourself from the horrors of public restroom porcelain. Well, according to a new article by the BBC, those things might be…completely pointless.

According to one poll by the research group YouGov from 2023, around 63% of Americans sit down when they use a public toilet – but around half of those first line the seat with toilet roll.

Apparently, the idea that these whisper-thin sheets are guarding you from a bacterial apocalypse is more fiction than fact. The paper is so thin it might as well be a suggestion rather than a shield.

As the BBC reports, toilet seats are not the germ-riddled hellscapes we think they are. Most of the bugs that make us sick can’t survive long on hard, dry surfaces. In fact, the riskiest part of the whole bathroom experience? Not washing your hands afterward. (You know who you are.)

And let’s be real: your phone is probably way dirtier than that toilet seat anyway.

Hammer and Nigel talk about their thoughts on the paper throne and how Nigel maybe prefers the comfort of a warm toilet seat…

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close