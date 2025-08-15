Listen Live
Pop Culture

Little League Issues Stark Warning Against Betting on Games

Little League International is condemning sports betting on games involving children.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Little League World Series
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

In recent years, sports betting has exploded in popularity, moving from shady backrooms to slick mobile apps and mainstream advertising. But as legal and illegal betting markets expand, an unsettling trend has emerged: wagers being placed on Little League baseball games.

Little League Baseball has expressed concern over this, calling for fans to stop betting on games involving children in a plea on social media.

“While Little League® International continues to monitor the complexity and ever-evolving world of sports betting, we feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition,” league officials said.

“Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain,” the statement concluded.

The 2025 Little League World Series kicked off on Wednesday, and the championship game is set to take place on August 24th. The tournament features 20 teams — 10 teams from the US and 10 international teams — and it’s divided into two brackets.

The winner of the U.S. bracket will take on the international winner in the championship game.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close