Little League Issues Stark Warning Against Betting on Games

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

In recent years, sports betting has exploded in popularity, moving from shady backrooms to slick mobile apps and mainstream advertising. But as legal and illegal betting markets expand, an unsettling trend has emerged: wagers being placed on Little League baseball games.

Little League Baseball has expressed concern over this, calling for fans to stop betting on games involving children in a plea on social media.

“While Little League® International continues to monitor the complexity and ever-evolving world of sports betting, we feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition,” league officials said.

“Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain,” the statement concluded.

The 2025 Little League World Series kicked off on Wednesday, and the championship game is set to take place on August 24th. The tournament features 20 teams — 10 teams from the US and 10 international teams — and it’s divided into two brackets.

The winner of the U.S. bracket will take on the international winner in the championship game.