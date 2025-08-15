Listen Live
Local

No Danger After Student Brings Gun to Plainfield Elementary

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Central ELEMENTARY student accidentally brought a handgun to school Friday morning, but everyone is safe, and there was never any danger.

The mix-up happened when a parent realized their child had a handgun in their backpack. The backpack had been used by the parent earlier, and the gun was accidentally left inside.

School staff and the Plainfield Police responded quickly. They found the backpack in the student’s locker and secured the gun without disrupting classes.

The school stressed that there was no threat or intent to harm anyone. “We know messages like this can be worrying, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the school said.

Officials asked families not to spread rumors online and encouraged parents to talk to their kids about school safety. They reminded students: “If you see something, say something.”

The Plainfield Police are handling the investigation under state law. Federal privacy rules mean the school cannot share any details about the student involved or any disciplinary actions.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close