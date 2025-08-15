Fire Up the AC: Indiana’s Weekend Forecast is a Scorcher

Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Have your AC ready because the forecast is calling for some serious heat this weekend.

“This weekend is going to be in the low 90s, at least according to our current forecast,” Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says.

Eckhoff added that while high temperatures will be in the low 90s, the heat index will be between 100 to 105. This oppressive heat is expected to continue until around Tuesday before another cool-down starts. The hottest day will be a toss-up between Saturday and Sunday.

“There will be a high of 92 on Saturday and a high of 93 on Sunday, so it’s going to be pretty close,” Eckhoff says. “It could be one or the other.”

If you work outside, Eckhoff advises taking breaks by going inside to cool down and drinking plenty of water.

While the forecast for the Indianapolis area is mostly dry, there is a small chance for some rain. Eckhoff says the best chance of precipitation will be on Sunday.

“Our current data is showing potentially some rain creeping into our area in the Sunday morning-afternoon timeframe,” he says.

He says if any rain or storms develop, it could knock temperatures down by a bit.