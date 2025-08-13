Listen Live
Local

What the Indiana Child Support Program Does

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Child Engaging in Learning While Parent Works in Home Office
Natee Meepian

STATEWIDE–During this month of August, which is Child Support Awareness Month, the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office says you should be aware of the Indiana Child Support Program.

It is administered locally by county prosecutors and serves more than 200,000 families statewide. Last year, Indiana’s county prosecutors, county clerks and the Indiana Child Support Bureau collected more than $498 million to be sent to Hoosier families.

Related Stories

“Other counties have a harder time than we do, but we have a lot of great people in our office. We were able to collect about $3.4 million for the families of Boone County on child support,” said Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood.

Eastwood says the Boone County Prosecutor’s Child Support Office can be reached at 765-483-4485 or you can contact the Child Support Bureau’s KIDSLINE at 800-840-8757.

“Ensuring financial support for Indiana’s children is essential to their well-being and development during the formative years of childhood. Our office remains committed to helping parents provide the financial stability their children need. This education and awareness campaign is aimed at increasing public understanding of the services we offer and encouraging families to take advantage of them,” said Eastwood.

On Thursday, you’ll hear about the challenges that come with hunting for and providing child support.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close