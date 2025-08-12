Listen Live
Netflix Doc Uncovers Chilling Audio From ‘Son of Sam’ Serial Killer

Published on August 12, 2025

Serial Killer David Berkowitz Captured
David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam,” terrorized New York City from 1976 to 1977. He murdered six people and wounded seven others in a series of shootings, often targeting young couples in parked cars.

Berkowitz taunted police and the media with letters, claiming he was commanded to kill by a demon that possessed his neighbor’s dog. He was arrested in August 1977 and later sentenced to six consecutive life terms in prison, where he remains today.

Director Joe Berlinger joins the Kendall and Casey show to discuss his new docuseries “Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes” that delves into the chilling story of the infamous serial killer, featuring previously unreleased interviews and insights into his psyche. 

Listen to the full interview here:

