Abortion Providers Lose Appeal, Clinic Procedures Remain Banned

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

STATEWIDE – The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s near-total abortion ban, ruling against abortion providers who had challenged the law’s constitutionality.

The decision marks another legal victory for Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office. The ruling affirmed that Indiana’s current law is consistent with the state constitution. This law permits abortions only in rare circumstances, including when a woman’s life is at risk, in cases of lethal fetal anomaly, or if the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.

The court’s decision upholds the requirement that any permitted abortion must be performed in a hospital or ambulatory surgical center. This means that providers like Planned Parenthood cannot resume performing the procedure in their clinics.

Planned Parenthood and other providers had filed a lawsuit to broaden the scope of abortion access and challenge this hospital-only requirement.

In a statement, Attorney General Rokita praised the ruling as a “resounding victory for life and the rule of law in Indiana,” adding that the decision upholds the “sanctity of life and the health of women.”

Indiana Right to Life Executive Vice President Zach Rodgers issued the following statement on Monday regarding the Indiana appeals court’s decision denying Planned Parenthood’s request to resume performing abortions in its Indiana clinics.

“Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team have achieved an important victory in upholding the law that was passed in 2022. That bold legislative stand has saved thousands of unborn babies and tremendously reduced abortions in Indiana. It has also proved that Hoosiers are a loving and compassionate people, who realize we can love and support both moms and babies.”

Other clinics in the state that did provide Abortions stress that this limits healthcare access for all women who need general care.