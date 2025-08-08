Listen Live
Indiana Electricity Costs Rising Higher Than National Average

Costs have risen 11.5% in Indiana.

Published on August 8, 2025

Kendall and Casey: “Why would we be giving away tax incentives to people that are making stuff more expensive for our people.”

Once again, a lack of planning for infrastructure upgrades will result in Hoosiers footing the bill for the cost of doing business with a utility. Data centers may be necessary to keep up with new technologies but continually passing the cost to the consumers has grown tiresome. Utilities need to spend less on executive salaries and more on maintaining their own infrastructure to protect Hoosiers from outrageous price increases.

Kendall and Casey with the full conversation:

