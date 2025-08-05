Listen Live
Local

Westfield Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at Officers

Published on August 5, 2025

Police in Westfield
WISH-TV

UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, police identified the suspect they arrested as 25-year-old John Jarell Holden of Indianapolis. Holden is facing charges that include attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, and intimidation. One officer did suffer an injury to his hand.

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Westfield Police say they have captured a suspect who fired shots at police Tuesday afternoon.

Westfield Assistant Police Chief Billy Adams said they tried to stop a car in the area of U.S. 31 and 196th Street around 1:52, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

“This resulted in a brief pursuit that later resulted in a crash. After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle, fired an unknown number of shots at officers and fled on foot. No officers or citizens were injured during this incident,” said Adams.

The suspect is now in custody. Westfield Police reported that the man was arrested at 4:45 pm. They had advised people in Westfield to remain indoors and lock their doors as a precaution.

State Police also helped out by using a helicopter to search the area.

