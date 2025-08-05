Listen Live
Local

Cumberland Police are Investigating 3 Different Shootings

Cumberland Police are Investigating 3 Different Shootings in 8 Days

Three different shootings have broken out in the town of Cumberland in just over a week.

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cumberland Shooting
Source: WISH-TV

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — The town of Cumberland has seen an uptick in gun violence this summer.

There have been three shootings in the area in a little over the past week. One on Sunday afternoon left a teenager injured with police believing it was tied to a drug deal.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. inside of a home in the 800 block of Coolee Lane. A bullet hole was left in the front window of the home.

Related Stories

According to Detective Sergeant Mark Waggoner with the Cumberland Police Department, they do have a person of interest that they’re searching for in connection to Sunday’s shooting thanks to front door camera footage from neighbors, however, the victim who was shot in the leg is not wanting to cooperate with investigators. Waggoner told WISH-TV the young victim is on a probation sentence issued from a Marion County court and has had previous run-ins with police.

“We don’t have much information on the suspects right now and there’s not a lot of cooperation happening, so we’re hoping to get more cooperation as we go through,” Waggoner said.

Police said the person of interest is a man who was carrying a blue backpack that day and a ski mask over his face.

Prior to Sunday, Waggoner said there were two other shootings that happened near the same intersection in town. There’s no evidence at this time that suggests those two incidents involved the same people.

So far this year, there have been six nonfatal shootings in Cumberland and two of them involved teenagers. The victim in the town’s lone fatal shooting back in June was 12 years old.

Cumberland has just over 7,200 residents with the population increasing by over 1,000 people since 2020. It sits along the border of Marion and Hancock counties just east of Indianapolis. Waggoner said a lot of what happens in Marion county relating to gun violence ends up trickling into their town.

“From 2020 to now, we’ve definitely seen a higher uptick to what we’ve seen previously to that,” he said. “I’m not sure what the causation is. I think Marion County has seen the uptick as well. Generally what the city sees, we kind of see as well.”

As to why more young people are obtaining and using guns to solve their issues, Waggoner can’t quite explain it.

“I’m not sure on what the answers going to be on how juveniles are getting guns, or why they’re going so quickly to resolving to gun violence instead of communication skills and conflict resolution skills. It’s just not something that’s being taught,” said Waggoner.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close