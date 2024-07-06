Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana

STATEWIDE — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day Saturday, you may want to order the food from a local restaurant.

Continue reading for some of the most popular restaurants serving fried chicken in the Hoosier state.

Indianapolis:

The Eagle – 310 Massachusetts Avenue

Mississippi Belle – 2170 East 54th Street

His Place Eatery – 6916 East 30th Street

Hollyhock Hill – 8110 North College Avenue

Northern Indiana:

Korean Fried Chicken Fort Wayne – 930 Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne

Country Squire Carry Out – 502 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo

Trish’s Red Bird Cafe – 696 Walnut Street, Dayton

Southern Indiana: