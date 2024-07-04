Listen Live
Local

Fourth Of July Gas Price Wars: The Cost Of Gas Bound To Increase Soon

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

STATEWIDE — Gas prices may seem expensive, but they are actually good in comparison to other states.

The average price for gas as of early Thursday morning is $3.51 a gallon for unleaded, according to GasBuddy-dot-com. The cheapest gas in the state is in the Newburgh and Evansville area where gas prices are well below 3-dollars a gallon.

“What goes down often goes up again every one to two weeks,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said. “Right now, we are enjoying the downside of that, but it is only a matter of time before those prices get another boost.”

DeHaan says right now gas is “cheaper” in Indiana because gas stations are in a price war and lowering prices further than they should. This means prices are certain to increase once the holiday weekend is over.

Still, he says even if gas prices are still expensive for some Hoosiers, it likely won’t impact the plans of millions of people to travel to their holiday destination.

“I don’t think gas prices are going to be a big determining factor for travel,” DeHaan said. “I think Americans are probably more nauseated by inflation, hotels, the other portions of the road trip.”

Gas prices in Kentucky are lower than Indiana, hovering at $3.37 per gallon.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Daniel Muir Mugshot
Staff

Docs: Ex-Colts Tackle Admits He ‘Whooped’ Son ‘Like a Grown A** Man’

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Wes Woodward, Kurt Darling

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close