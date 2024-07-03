INDIANAPOLIS – Colts area scout Chad Henry is known for his nicknames on prospects.

Sure enough he had one for offensive lineman Matt Goncalves.

The Blueprint.

Why, you ask?

“Because he is the pure, exact blueprint of what we want in an offensive lineman,” Henry says. “I don’t know that there was an offensive lineman who was on the board who fits our room better than this guy: big, smart, tough, strong, mean, high give-a-(expletive) factor, versatile, dependable, really cares.”

Goncalves is not your typical Colts draft pick though for a couple of other reasons.

A foot injury shortened his senior season to just 3 games.

Despite that, and no obvious position of immediate need along the offensive line, the Colts not only drafted Goncalves but did a rare thing under Chris Ballard by trading up to select the big man.

Obviously, it became clear to the entire NFL world that the Colts coveted Goncalves.

“You start this process with a lot of names and you whittle it down to the ones you like and you need as far as positionally,” Henry explains. “Then you get closer to the draft and you start to identify, ‘OK, this is a target guy. We have a legit chance to get this guy and we really want to get him.’ “I think everybody in the room felt that way (about Goncalves).”

It appears Goncalves will first get a shot at right tackle in the NFL, as he mainly played tackle at Pittsburgh.

But the Indy staff has discussed a guard possibility in completing his position flex profile, which is vital for any NFL offensive lineman.

Of course, all of this Colts belief goes back to Henry’s description of Goncalves.

“He’s not a guy who is going to come in expecting to be given anything,” Henry says. “He’s going to work his (expletive) off. He’s going to make the room better.”

The post Colts Scouts Take: Matt Goncalves appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Colts Scouts Take: Matt Goncalves was originally published on 1075thefan.com