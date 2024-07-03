Listen Live
Sports

Aces Stymie Fever in Las Vegas

Published on July 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV.—The Las Vegas Aces led by as many as 19 points in their win over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night 88-69.

The game was played in front of 20,366 fans. It’s the largest crowd in T-Mobile Arena history and the largest WNBA crowd since 1999.

The Aces led 26-24 after the first quarter, but then would go on to outscore the Fever 20-13 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Fever got the deficit to within three in the second half before the Aces pulled away.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Indiana while Caitlin Clark was held to 13 points and only made one of her seven three-point shots. Clark also had 11 assists.

Kelsey Plum scored 34 points for the Aces to lead all scorers. A’ja Wilson had 28 points for Las Vegas. The Aces have won five games in a row.

The Fever dropped to 8-13 with the loss. They face the 17-3 New York Liberty this Saturday at 1 pm.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
John Herrick

Aces Stymie Fever in Las Vegas

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

IMPD
Kurt Darling

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Images of Bryson Muir
Ryan Hedrick

Family Uses Attorney for Police Communication; Silver Alert Continues

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close