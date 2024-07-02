Listen Live
Charity Event Allows People Chance to Ride in IndyCar at IMS

Published on July 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — If you want to fly around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while also raising money for a good cause, the United Way of Central Indiana and the Indy Racing Experience have the opportunity for you.

United Way announced on Tuesday that registrations were open for their “Speed for Community Need” event that is scheduled for October 9th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Those who register will commit to raising $1,500 dollars for the United Way, and as a reward for the charitable efforts they will get to be the passenger in an official IndyCar for two laps at 180 mph around the IMS. The email states that the car will be driven by “a professional IndyCar driver.”

In order to participate individuals must be 18 or older and meet the height and weight requirements of the Indy Racing Experience. That means people must be under 6’5″ and weigh less than 250 pounds.

Raised fund will be put toward helping the United Way’s mission of fighting homelessness in the Central Indiana area.

