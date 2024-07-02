Family Uses Attorney for Police Communication; Silver Alert Continues

PERU, IND — State Police have contacted Bryson Muir’s family attorney but have not yet located the missing Logansport teenager, son of former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir, in person.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Bryson on June 28th, shortly after his parents canceled a meeting with state investigators.

“It’s very interesting why the parents would not want us to check on their child or find their child and make sure their child is safe,” said State Police Sergeant Steven Glass.

The State Police now need to communicate through the Muir family’s attorney to reach Bryson’s parents and discuss how to get them to cooperate.

“They did not show up last week, which was the agreement to bring Bryson to our post, which just signals an unwillingness to cooperate,” says Glass. “At this point, they sought legal counsel, and we are constantly reaching out to the legal counsel to get to the parents.”

Bryson was last seen on Sunday, June 16, when he left his grandmother’s house near Cleveland, Ohio.

Court documents say the grandmother called police to report injuries to her grandson after he left with his mother. But, when police pulled the mother over, Bryson was nowhere to be found.

“Time is always important in these matters,” Glass said. “We are concerned that he is in danger with the injuries sustained to his eyes and who knows what else. We want to find him quickly. We know that people who are out there know where he is at. We need the public’s assistance.”

Bryson is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange Under Armour shirt and blue jeans.