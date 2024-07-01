U.S. Supreme Court Rules Former Presidents Have Presumptive Immunity in Official Acts

WASHINGTON — A former president has at least “presumptive immunity” in official acts, rules the United States Supreme Court.

The 6-3 decision relates to former President Donald Trump and the court cases in which he is involved, including a case accusing the former president of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The ruling from the country’s high court states immunity is in play for “official” acts, while “unofficial” acts would leave a former president open to prosecution. The difference between each act, as laid out by the U.S. Supreme Court, is unclear.

Per the high court: “Not all of the President’s official acts fall within his “conclusive and preclusive” authority. The reasons that justify the President’s absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for acts within the scope of his exclusive constitutional authority do not extend to conduct in areas where his authority is shared with Congress. To determine the President’s immunity in this context, the Court looks primarily to the Framers’ design of the Presidency within the separation of powers, precedent on Presidential immunity in the civil context, and criminal cases where a President resisted prosecutorial demands for documents.”

It’s now up to lower courts to determine how this will affect the current federal criminal cases against Donald Trump.

Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks released a statement of support for former President Trump: “Today’s decision is a massive win for the Constitution and a massive blow to Joe Biden, who would’ve rather prosecuted President Trump than run against him in a fair and honest campaign.

“Corrupt Democrats tried to take American voters out of the 2024 election by twisting the rule of law and weaponizing our justice system. But the Democrats failed. In November, voters will get to decide between four more years of disaster under Joe Biden or returning to the Trump policies that gave us peace abroad and prosperity at home.”

Former President Trump has already been tried and convicted of 34 felonies in the criminal hush money case out of New York. Sentencing is set for July 11th, which could further complicate Trump’s campaign efforts heading towards the November rematch with current President Joe Biden.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.