IMPD Officer Adopting Dog He Rescued From Hot Car

INDIANAPOLIS — A German shepherd who was left in a hot car near a northwest side hotel has been adopted by one of the officers that rescued them.

In a post to Facebook the IMPD Northwest district shared that the dog, Abby, was one of three animals inside the vehicle on June 20th. The incident took place at an Intown Suites Hotel on West 85th Street.

The temperature that day reached as high as 90 degrees outside. Hotel staff say the animals had been in the car for about three hours and were only alerted to them being in the car when Abby began honking its horn.

The other two animals inside the vehicle were a pitbull and a cat. Police say the pitbull was found with a chain and weight keeping it tied to the floorboard. Unfortunately, the dog would die before IMPD made their rescue attempt.

The cat was rescued from the vehicle though no update had been given on their condition.

Abby is being adopted by IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe, who was on the scene during the rescue. PSO Poe would reach out to Indianapolis Animal Care to see about adopting Abby shortly after the event.

IMPD arrested Charles Thompson, 53, and Norma Light, 74, in relation to this incident. Thompson received a felony animal cruelty charge, while Light got a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail and are due in court in Mid-July.