Listen Live
Local

IMPD Officer Adopting Dog He Rescued From Hot Car

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A German shepherd who was left in a hot car near a northwest side hotel has been adopted by one of the officers that rescued them.

Safety Officer Poe and Abby

Source: IMPD / IMPD

In a post to Facebook the IMPD Northwest district shared that the dog, Abby, was one of three animals inside the vehicle on June 20th. The incident took place at an Intown Suites Hotel on West 85th Street.

The temperature that day reached as high as 90 degrees outside. Hotel staff say the animals had been in the car for about three hours and were only alerted to them being in the car when Abby began honking its horn.

The other two animals inside the vehicle were a pitbull and a cat. Police say the pitbull was found with a chain and weight keeping it tied to the floorboard. Unfortunately, the dog would die before IMPD made their rescue attempt.

The cat was rescued from the vehicle though no update had been given on their condition.

Abby After Rescue at Dog Park

Source: IMPD / IMPD

Abby is being adopted by IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe, who was on the scene during the rescue. PSO Poe would reach out to Indianapolis Animal Care to see about adopting Abby shortly after the event.

IMPD arrested Charles Thompson, 53, and Norma Light, 74, in relation to this incident. Thompson received a felony animal cruelty charge, while Light got a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail and are due in court in Mid-July.

ABBY IN CAR

Source: IMPD / IMPD

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Handcuffed Prisoner
Sascha Nixon

State Police Investigating Inmate Death in Wayne County

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close