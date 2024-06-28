Joe’s Got To Go

Tony Katz:

The story that you’re hearing is not the story of the debate last. And don’t get me wrong, you’re not hearing a good story. Joe Biden was worse. That is being described. Anybody who thinks Trump lost last night shouldn’t be listened to. Reality matters. Not the partisan madness of others on social media. Not paid fools.

Tony Katz:

That was just one. Right there on the stage, lost himself completely and ends with a statement. “We finally beat Medicare.” No one knows what that means.

Tony Katz:

And that’s how Trump won. He didn’t have to do anything. He didn’t have to do anything.

Tony Katz:

But that’s not the story. I certainly agree with the idea that Biden can’t be president. I had written this isn’t cute, this isn’t funny, this is abusive. Joe Biden can’t be on that stage. He can’t run this country for four more years. And I was right. And I think Jill Biden is a disgusting woman. You allow this to happen to your husband? There’s a special place in hell for you.

Tony Katz:

It’s not that he can’t run the country for four more years. He can’t run the country for four more minutes. I was saying this yesterday. I say it again now. This is an infomercial, this debate for China, for Russia and for Iran. It was an infomercial to our enemies that they can move with impunity. And those moves could do us harm for decades. So, I say to you, without any hesitation, Joe Biden has to resign right now. Today. I know what you’re going to say.

Tony Katz:

She knows what day it is. She’s not smart, she’s not bright. She would lose an election, don’t get me wrong. I don’t want her. I have to take her. She’s the vice president of the United States. That’s where we’re at. You want to impeach her and then have President Mike Johnson? I don’t know. Feel free. Not sure you can get through the Senate, neither here nor there. It is the country I am concerned about because we are at this moment in danger now. We’ve been in danger for the past four years, but there’s nobody who doesn’t know it now. There’s nobody who doesn’t know that we are in danger right now. Other people are gonna say to me, Tony, be quiet, shut your mouth. We beat Biden in November so easily.

Tony Katz:

Sorry. I got kids. I’m not gonna shut my mouth. Anybody who’s willing to suffer through seven more months of this and put us in danger for seven months? So Trump can get reelected is certifiable. Certifiable a standard must be held. That standard isn’t just about you and me. The mainstream media. The Democratic Party. Lied to Americans for four years. For four years, they knew that Joe Biden wasn’t OK. They knew that Joe Biden didn’t have a mind. They knew Joe Biden wasn’t together. And they lied. Everything they said is a lie. Absolutely everything they said is a lie. Joy Behar in the View a bunch of liars. Sunny Hostin should be allowed to speak again on ABC. Spew that nonsense. Tell me how Biden is really sharp. Stop talking. Joe Scarborough, the entire MSNBC crew.

Tony Katz:

Karine Jean-Pierre gonna tell me that the next video that comes out, it’s just a cheap fake. And they made it up to attack Joe Biden. All lies.

Tony Katz:

The Indiana Democratic Party has something to say? You’re not going to admit that Joe Biden can’t be president anymore? … You absolute frauds. Supposed to respect that? Now, the Democratic Party needs to be punished. They hate you. Sure, Trump lies about this, and Trump lies about that, fine, OK, But he’s at least cogent. And Joe Biden can’t run a country and cannot keep you safe. And the Democratic Party, from the state level here in Indiana to the federal level to the mainstream media, lied. And told you he was fine. How in the world would anybody trust them ever again?

Tony Katz

They told us he was cogent and he’s not. When do you grow up? Being a troll is not a career. Grow up. Lying to yourself is ugly, it’s self-hate. Stop hating yourself, grow up. The Democratic Party lied to America for four years because they hate the country, and they love the power. They won’t change, so it is up to you, who may be somebody who voted for Biden in the past to grow up and make the change. The country’s at risk. I don’t want Biden to be president. I don’t want Democrats to be in power, but we’re far better off with Kamala Harris. I can’t believe I’m saying the words than Joe Biden. And I think that change should happen now. I understand what matters and the country matters, and it comes first. The Democratic Party said power comes first and they lied to America for four years if you reward them with your vote. You’re sicker than Joe Biden.

