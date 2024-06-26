Edinburgh Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Following a trial, an Edinburgh man has been convicted of Attempted Murder for trying to shoot at a police officer with an assault weapon.

Police say Joshua Burton had been pulled over for running a stop sign last December. But, after he stopped, they claim he got out of his car and “charged at [Officer Clayton Embry] with his rifle pointed.”

Thankfully, the gun misfired, and no one was hurt.

Prior to this stop, he had apparently spoken to another officer about how Edinburgh cops are actually “foreign invaders.” He had also explained his beliefs about the “government’s illegitimacy.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner notes, “I am pleased to see this dangerous criminal convicted and behind bars where he will stay for better part of the rest of his life.”

Burton should be sentenced on July 25th. He could be imprisoned for any length of time between 25 and 60 years.