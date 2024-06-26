Listen Live
Local

Edinburgh Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mug Shot of Joshua Burton

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Following a trial, an Edinburgh man has been convicted of Attempted Murder for trying to shoot at a police officer with an assault weapon.

Police say Joshua Burton had been pulled over for running a stop sign last December. But, after he stopped, they claim he got out of his car and “charged at [Officer Clayton Embry] with his rifle pointed.”

Thankfully, the gun misfired, and no one was hurt.

Prior to this stop, he had apparently spoken to another officer about how Edinburgh cops are actually “foreign invaders.” He had also explained his beliefs about the “government’s illegitimacy.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner notes, “I am pleased to see this dangerous criminal convicted and behind bars where he will stay for better part of the rest of his life.”

Burton should be sentenced on July 25th. He could be imprisoned for any length of time between 25 and 60 years.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer & Nigel's Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debate Bingo Card
Editorial Staff

Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

2003 So Cal Gen Con
Producer Karl

CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You’re Jewish or Support Israel’s Right to Exist

Crash on Brookville Road
John Herrick

Fatal Crash Near Hancock-Marion County Line

Eleven Park
Kurt Darling

Expert Claims Use Of Taxpayer Money To Build New Sports Stadiums Is Not Worth It

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close