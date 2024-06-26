McCormick, Goodin Confident They Can Convince Democratic Delegates In July

INDIANAPOLIS — The state Democratic Party Convention is a little over two weeks away and the party’s nominee for governor is hoping that delegates will afford her the opportunity to work with the man she has chosen to be her Lt. Governor.

Terry Goodin has been chosen by Dr. Jennifer McCormick as her running mate. The choice came as a surprise to many of the more progressive persuasion within the Indiana Democratic Party.

Goodin, as a state representative, voted against many issues that are now staples of the party’s philosophy. A couple of those topics are gay marriage and access to abortions. Goodin voted against legislation in favor of both issues throughout his time in the Statehouse.

He now serves as the state’s director for USDA Rural Development.

“If you are a life-long learner I think you will accept and understand that as people grow older, sometimes you look back and you think you probably didn’t make the right decision there,” Goodin said on All Indiana Politics. “I think most people understand that.”

Which is why he said he is confident he can convince more far-left-leaning Democrats that he is the right man for the job.

McCormick, once a Republican who was previously the last elected State Superintendent for Public Instruction, said Goodin was an easy choice for her to be her running mate. She too is confident they can convince delegates at the convention in July, even though others have been throwing their name in the ring.

“It’s a process. It’s democracy. So, we understand that others can throw their name in,” McCormick said. “We know what we are up against. But, we are just going to keep doing our part and make sure the delegates feel comfortable to make the right choice.”

Among those possibly putting their name in the running is State Sen. J.D. Ford.

McCormick’s decision on Goodin is bringing up the possibility that Democrats may face the same situation that happened at the Republican convention earlier this month, in which GOP nominee Sen. Mike Braun chose State Rep. Julie McGuire to be his running mate, but delegates ended up choosing conservative pastor Micah Beckwith instead.

The Democratic Convention is July 13th.