Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card

Get ready for the ultimate showdown!

This Thursday at 9 PM, the presidential debate is set to ignite screens everywhere with sparks flying and ideas clashing.

If you planned to just watch just know that’s boring.. HAMMER & NIGEL HAVE A BETTER IDEA!

Participate in the presidential debate with us and track all the chaos with the Hammer and Nigel presidential debate bingo card!

Join in on the action, engage with the candidates’ every move, and have a blast spotting those classic debate moments with our custom bingo card.

It’s the perfect way to participate, stay entertained, and maybe even score a winning bingo as the debate drama unfolds!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to elevate your debate-watching experience and add some fun to the political arena.

download your bingo card below for yourself to print and get ready to play Hammer & Nigel’s Presidential Bingo!

[CLICK HERE] DOWNLOAD FOR PRINTING:Hammer & Nigel’s Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card