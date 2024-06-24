Indy Becoming The Midwest Epicenter For Sports

Another major sporting event for the country has wrapped up beautifully here in Indianapolis. The 2024 US Olympic Swim Trials were hosted the past couple weeks inside Lucas Oil stadium. Georgia Street transformed into a tourist tailgate of sorts and a small replica of the Eiffel tower got us all excited for swimming!

The Olympic Swimming trials is now another successful notch in Indy’s hosting belt. The Indiana Sports Corp announced that Hoosiers broke the record for most attended swimming trial in history twice, once the first night with 20,000 spectators and later up to 22,000 people came to witness history in the making.

Indianapolis has hosted a laundry list of sporting events including the All-Star NBA, the Big Ten Football Championship, NCAA Final Four, and who can forget the epic year that was Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

Coming off the success of the past few weeks, the WWE has announced a special partnership with the Indiana Sport Corporation. The franchise is bringing not just Wrestle Mania to Indianapolis, but the Royal Rumble and SummerSlam as well!

President of the Indiana Sports Corp, Patrick Talty joined the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about the big WWE news, the amazing recap of the Olympic Swimming trials, and why Indianapolis is truly becoming an epicenter for sports and entertainment.