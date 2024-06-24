AUDIO: Criminal Charges Filed in Indianapolis Stabbing Case

INDIANAPOLIS–A man arrested for stabbing several people outside Miami’s Garden Restaurant and bar on Indy’s northwest side a week ago is now facing criminal charges.

On Monday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said he charged 27-year-old Estinfil Filsmagre with attempted murder, battery, and aggravated battery. The incident happened on June 17 outside Miami’s Garden restaurant and lounge on the northwest side of Indy. Police say at least nine people were injured.

Court documents say Filsmagre was seen on video stabbing multiple people including a security guard who responded to the scene just to calm things down. She was stabbed in the chest and required surgery.

“So when you have the combination of eyewitness testimony and video evidence, we feel like we’re in a good position to determine who’s the most appropriate person to charge,” said Mears.

Mears says both the investigation and the evidence point to Filsmagre being the only person charged.

“The eyewitness testimony and the video shows that other individuals were either acting in defense of themselves or defense of others. Because of that, we’re not in a position to file charges against anybody else,” said Mears.

Mears says the most frustrating part of that the whole thing started with an argument and Filsmagre wasn’t even involved in the initial argument, but the investigation showed that Filsmagre was the one who escalated it.

“This was not a dispute that was going to alter the course of someone’s life. This was a simple, petty dispute, but the actions that arose out of that dispute are forever going to impact people’s lives,” said Mears.

Mears feels a great deal of empathy for the security guard.

“The person who is trying to serve as a peacemaker, the person who did a good job of getting people out of the restaurant and really trying to de-escalate the situation is the person who ends up most seriously injured,” said Mears.

At one point, approximately 50 people outside the restaurant were fighting. Filsmagre ended up punched and kicked in the face, which knocked him out.

“Estinfil Filsmagre had suffered significant lacerations to the side of his face and the front of his throat,” said the probable cause affidavit. His bloody clothing was collected as evidence.