Everyone got it wrong about Micah Beckwith defeating Julie McGuire, and also about Jennifer McCormick’s Lt. Gov pick

Tony Katz:

Everybody got it wrong and it’s pathetic. Has everybody lost their mind? Can I not go away for a week? Let’s start with some basics here. Micah Beckwith ran for Lieutenant governor and beat Julie McGuire by 63 votes. That’s how I saw it, so we’re going to use the 63 vote number. Anybody who thinks that that’s a landslide for a guy who had been running for a year and a half doesn’t know anything about politics. With all due respect, save the emails, save the phone calls, guys, everybody’s taken shrapnel this morning. You ran for a year and a half, and you won by 63 votes. Maybe, just maybe, this idea of we showed the establishment isn’t as strong as you think.

Why did Mike Braun pick a first term state Rep? Why not pick somebody with a little bit of gravitas, maybe know somebody in the party, Maybe it’s picked up the phone before, maybe actually has some connections and could drive some delegates.

Tony continues:

What is this story about delegates? You didn’t show up to the convention. That doesn’t happen with professional outfits. And Mike Braun better be looking at his entire team. I don’t know if anybody’s told him this. What’s your team? Maybe the guys who got you in the Senate aren’t the guys who can help you really run the shop as governor. And maybe it’s time for you to make some decisions. The Republican Party has kicked away the establishment. It’s not what it showed me, and I think anybody saying that doesn’t understand what it is that they just saw.

Tony continues:

Certainly one can argue. That now running for Lieutenant governor is the standard. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what Micah Beckwith with has done. The idea of the governor just saying here’s my Lieutenant governor and the rubber stamp happening is over.

Tony continues:

The Democrats decided that they were gonna let Jennifer McCormick go through the performance art of selecting Terry Goodin as her Lieutenant governor running mate, who is not going over well with Democrats. Because, you see, Micah Beckwith for the Republicans is just a crazed Christian nationalist. Terry Goodin has a history of not supporting same sex marriage. Well, it was that this is the best that the Democrats could do. Well, of course, it’s the best the Democrats could do. The best they could do is Jennifer McCormick.

Tony continues:

I listened for days about Democrats screaming about Micah Beckwith. Was no one going to notice that they have a ridiculous child as a candidate who can’t get nine votes and can’t raise $12.00?

Tony continues:

Does it matter what the Democrats say about Micah Beckwith? They don’t have a candidate, and does anybody believe they’re gonna go to convention and not choose Joe Donnelly if they get the chance?

Tony concludes:

It’s embarrassing what we witnessed over this last week. Micah Beckwith shows the Republicans who’s in charge? No, no it doesn’t. That’s a bunch of crap. That’s a lie. The establishment is all confused, while the establishment is usually confused. But you could say that about any political party. It seems to me that the Republicans are split, and we should be clear. These are delegates. Even the selection of Mike Braun as the gubanatorial candidate. You had less than 20% of the Republicans in the state of Indiana voting. Then you had like a 15, 16 hundred delegates deciding who the Lieutenant governor is, and all of a sudden that makes up the entirety of what’s going on in Indiana politics and where the people are? Can everybody calm down for a moment. The Republicans are weird. I agree. The Democrats are ridiculous with no hope.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

See the full rundown from today’s show here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio