Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta

Published on June 21, 2024

WNBA: JUN 21 Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

ATLANTA – The Indiana Fever picked up their fourth straight win with a win against the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta set a franchise record for single-game home attendance, with more than 17,000 people in attendance, but it was the away team who came away victorious.

Naylyssa Smith led the way in scoring for Indiana with 21 points. She finished the game shooting 10-17 from the field along with 9 rebounds and two assists. Second in scoring was Kelsey Mitchell with 18 points, shooting 7-12 from the Field. Rookie Caitlin Clark was the third fever player to finish the game in double figures. She made half of her three point attempts on her way to 16 points.

Friday’s win extends the Fever’s longest winning streak of the season to four. Their next game is this Sunday on the road against Chicago. Tipoff is at 4pm.

