Interview: Singer-Songwriter Don McLean

Published on June 21, 2024

Don Mclean

In 1971, Singer-Songwriter Don McLean released his hit song “American Pie”, a folk rock cultural touchstone that would influence generations of Americans.

McLean wrote “American Pie” about the loss of innocence of the early rock and roll generation. He drew inspiration from “The Day the Music Died” and repeats that phrase throughout the song, referring to the horrific plane crash that killed early rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper.

Other hits from McLean include his song “Vincent”, which he wrote about Vincent Van Gogh, as well as his songs “Dreidel”, and “Wonderful Baby”.

You can listen to Kendall & Casey’s full interview with Don McLean here:

