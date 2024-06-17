Listen Live
Does Hunter Biden’s Conviction Sway People in Favor of Joe Biden?

Published on June 17, 2024

Rob Kendall, from the Kendall and Casey show, joined Ethan Hatcher on Saturday Night On The Circle. The two of them discussed Hunter Biden, rest stop renovation, and their thoughts on the newly nominated Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith. Listen to the two segments below.

Listen to the full show here:

