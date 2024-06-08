Listen Live
Local

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s West Side Following Disturbance

Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.

Published on June 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into a shooting that killed a man on the west side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the Maple Creek Apartments near Holt Road, along West Michigan Street.

When the cops arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.

Police say the shooting followed a fight involving several people in a parking lot.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
John Herrick

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Roster

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Donnie Burgess

Man Gets 70 Years for 2021 Indy Murder

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Murder-Suicide on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close