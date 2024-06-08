Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Murder-Suicide on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers.

Published on June 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Saturday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, a man shot and injured two women before taking his own life.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to a shooting at around 3:15 a.m. on the 2700 block of Westbrook Drive. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

The two women were in stable condition, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Former Leader of Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Gang Sentenced to 17 years

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
John Herrick

Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Left Off USA Basketball Roster

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Donnie Burgess

Man Gets 70 Years for 2021 Indy Murder

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Murder-Suicide on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close