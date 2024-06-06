Listen Live
Who You Gonna Call? Circle City Ghostbusters!

Published on June 5, 2024

There’s something strange in the (Indy) neighborhood… 

The Circle City Ghostbusters are giving Bill Murray a run for his money. The local ensemble suits up in authentic uniform, just like the 1984 movie, equipped with all the gear to help raise money around the city. The group makes appearances through the year to help raise money for local non-profits like Gleaners, Daysprings, and Make-A-Wish. Plus, they just look cool doing it!

Of course, raising money to help the community is amazing, but have you SEEN THEIR GENUINE PROTON PACKS?! The group told Hammer and Nigel they create each piece in-house and get as close in details as possible.

Nigel isn’t the only one to geek out when seeing these guys, “even adults come up to us and quote the movie.”

This Saturday, June 8th has been proclaimed “Circle City Ghostbusters Day.” They are celebrating 10 years as a group, as well as the original movies 40th anniversary at Tappers Arcade Bar. Find out more info about the event here. 

