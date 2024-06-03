Listen Live
Fire Truck Being Auctioned Off in Dana, Indiana

Published on June 3, 2024

Fire Truck For Auction in Dana, Indiana

Source: Helt Fire & Rescue / HF&R

DANA, Ind. — If you’re a collector of unique vehicles, or firefighting equipment then there is still time to get in on the auction for a 1990 International Pumper/Tanker fire truck that is currently being auctioned off by Helt Fire & Rescure in Dana, Indiana.

The auction is being held on municibid.com with the fire truck’s starting price sitting at $17,000. Proceeds from the auction are being used to purchase new fire suits, hoses, and other equipment for Helt Fire & Rescue.

The auction ends on June 5th, the fire truck is in drive able condition with only 15,107 miles on it. Dana, Indiana is located on the states western border, 30 minutes north of Terre Haute.

