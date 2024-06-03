DANA, Ind. — If you’re a collector of unique vehicles, or firefighting equipment then there is still time to get in on the auction for a 1990 International Pumper/Tanker fire truck that is currently being auctioned off by Helt Fire & Rescure in Dana, Indiana.
The auction is being held on municibid.com with the fire truck’s starting price sitting at $17,000. Proceeds from the auction are being used to purchase new fire suits, hoses, and other equipment for Helt Fire & Rescue.
The auction ends on June 5th, the fire truck is in drive able condition with only 15,107 miles on it. Dana, Indiana is located on the states western border, 30 minutes north of Terre Haute.
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts