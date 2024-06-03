Listen Live
Osceola Man Stabs Male Victim and Dog, Flees in Stolen Car

Published on June 3, 2024

Keith Ball Mug Shot from St. Joseph County Police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Authorities say on May 27th Saint Joseph County Police would be called to the 10,000 block of Douglas Road on report of a stabbing.

The police would arrive to find a male-victim with multiple cuts, stab wounds, and various other injuries as well as a dog who had also been cut and stabbed.

Witnesses saw a man, Keith Ball, 37 of Osceola, run from the house a flee in a stolen vehicle. Two days later Ball was found and arrested in Osceola and transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The victim told officers that the stabbing started after he walked in on Ball smoking meth in the living room. He told police that he believes his dog is part of the reason he is still alive, saying that during the attack his dog bit Ball and intervened enough to prevent him from being stabbed any further. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Both the victim and Ball admit to having smoked meth at some point in the day. At least 3 other witnesses were at the house at the time of the attack, with one attempting to stop Ball by throwing a tub of margarine and other kitchen objects at him.

Ball was charged on Monday with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Auto Theft, and Mutilation of an Animal.

