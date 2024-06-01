Listen Live
Sports

Fever Hold Off Chicago for First Home Win of the Year

Published on June 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever held off the Chicago Sky Saturday afternoon to get their second win of the season 71-70 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The win puts the Fever at 2-8 and snaps a three-game losing skid. It’s also the first home win of the season for Indiana.

A Caitlin Clark layup put the Fever up nine with 3:36 left, but the Sky rallied to get within one point. Marina Mabrey went to the line for Chicago with a chance to tie the game, but only hit one of two free throws with six seconds left.

The Fever were 6-25from three-point range (24%) while the Sky were 2-12 (17%). Indiana also blocked five shots while the Sky had just one block.

The Fever had five players in double figures. Kelsey Mitchell had 18. Clark had 11 points, six assists, and eight rebounds.

Chicago’s Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 19 points.

The Fever battle the New York Liberty Sunday night at 7 pm.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Child Dies in Accident
Staff

IMPD: Child Dies in Accident on Indy’s South Side

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

Police lights
WISH-TV

IMPD: Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect in Downtown Indy, No Injuries Reported

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close