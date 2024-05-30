Listen Live
How to Keep Pets Safe This Summer

Published on May 30, 2024

STATEWIDE — Seasonal heat can certainly present challenges, especially for pets. So, animal experts with pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow are offering some tips on how to keep your dogs safe this summer.

Like humans, dogs are susceptible to dehydration, heatstroke, sunburns, and more. Unlike humans, they must endure the summer heat while essentially wearing a fur coat.

In order to keep them safe, you are encouraged to make sure dogs are not left alone in cars, apply cool towels to overheated pets, walk dogs in the grass, use pet-friendly sunscreen, and provide extra water.

One other – perhaps more surprising – tip to keep in mind: prevent your pets from drinking out of pools, lakes, and ponds. Chemicals and/or bacteria found in those bodies of water can be dangerous to consume.

And, getting ready for the heat isn’t the only summer preparation you will need to make.

As the Fourth of July approaches, more Hoosiers will be lighting fireworks. This noise can be very stressful, so you may want to have a quieter “safe space” for your pets where they can be cool and comfortable.

Symptoms of Heatstroke in Dogs:

  • Elevated Body Temperature
  • Excessive Panting and Drooling
  • Rapid or Irregular Heartbeat
  • Diarrhea or Vomiting
  • Weakness and Staggering
  • Dry, Pale Gums and a Bright Red Tongue

Find ways to safely cool down your pets here.

Find pet-friendly sunscreen here.

