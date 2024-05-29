Listen Live
INTERVIEW: IMPD Talk Reckless Driving Arrest on Keystone Avenue

Published on May 29, 2024

Madison Ave Reckless Driver

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not just violent criminals and thieves that Indianapolis police are going after. They’ve also set their sights on people who are making Indy’s roads a dangerous place to be.

It was around 11 o’clock last Friday night when Indianapolis Metro Police watched a black Dodge Charger doing burnouts and speeding around a storage facility parking lot on Madison Avenue. The driver of the Charger was doing donuts with several people nearby and a passenger was hanging out of the door on their side. A drone was able to capture footage of the Charger.

IMPD tried to pull the Charger over, but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Reginold Winfield, refused to pull over and drove off.

IMPD used an Indiana State Police helicopter to keep an eye on Winfield, who eventually slid off the road near Keystone Avenue once his tire went flat. Winfield and his female passenger were taken into custody without any trouble.

“BMV records show that he was operating on a suspended license with a prior conviction, meaning he was not allowed to be operating that vehicle on the roadway,” says Officer Amanda Hibschman, “he was subsequently arrested for several traffic offense including reckless driving and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.”

Officer Hibschman says drone technology and the cameras from State Police helicopters are incredibly useful to securing convictions and making sure a situation is relatively safe before sending in a police officer.

