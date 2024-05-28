You can’t visit “Indiana’s Hidden Gem” right now.

Road trip season is upon us. A Forbes Advisor survey reveals that 40% of Americans plan to travel more this year than in 2023. Stacker has created a list of hidden gems to visit in each state. With increased traffic to popular destinations like national parks and theme parks, travelers seeking tranquility and unique experiences may need to venture off the beaten path.

The Criteria for Hidden Wonders

Stacker’s list of hidden travel gems is curated based on a travel rarity ratio. This ratio, derived from Atlas Obscura data, compares the number of “want to visit” votes to the number of “been here” votes as of April 11, 2023. Only places with at least 100 “been here” votes were considered.

What is Indiana’s Hidden Gem?

Market Street Catacombs

– Address: 222 E Market St Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204

– Want to visit votes on Atlas Obscura: 2,412

– Been here votes on Atlas Obscura: 387

– Rarity ratio: 6.2

Stacker says “You don’t have to travel all the way to Paris to visit historic catacombs—because in Indianapolis, there’s an entire underground city known as the Market Street Catacombs. Those curious about this limestone and brick underworld can head to Indianapolis City Market. The tunnels once served as part of its infrastructure—namely, in the days before refrigerators and freezers, keeping its goods cool. Although this subterranean labyrinth is generally not open to the public, the market does allow occasional guided tours of its dark basement through its partnership with Indiana Landmarks. Unfortunately, there will be no tours in 2024 and 2025 due to planned construction surrounding Indianapolis City Market.”