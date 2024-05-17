Listen Live
Local

Noblesville Businesses Feel Strain Of State Road 32 Construction Project

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Noblesville State Road 32 Construction

Source: WISH-TV / other

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For a few weeks State Road 32 has been closed in Noblesville as INDOT rehabs and rebuilds the state highway through the downtown area.

Though many business owners understand the necessity of the project, they are also feeling the strain on their bottom line as the project keeps many customers away. Kari Clouse owns a boutique in the Hamilton County city and says her business has taken a noticeable hit.

“Definitely a solid half,” Clouse told WISH-TV. “There’s days where you hardly see anybody down here.”

Many other business owners say business is down over 60-percent since the project reached the downtown area. INDOT says the project is on schedule.

“We’re looking really good,” INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said. “Crossing fingers. We would love to be out of there too just as much as they could love us to be out of there. We want to get the road as soon as possible back to the way people and folks want it to be. We’re looking on schedule right now.”

Workers are in Phase 2 of the project now and will be done and the next two phases of the project will take at least another 30 to 45 days, Kramer said.

“Necessary, but painful,” Clouse said of the significance of the project. “I can’t change anything, so I guess this is just growing pains and for the better. I mean, you can’t get angry about it by any means. So, in the outcome, it’ll be great.”

The city of Noblesville is offering a chance for businesses to receive what they are calling “Hard Hat Resiliency” grants to help ease the burden the construction project has put on their bottom lines.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Drew Storen, Field of Dreams
Editorial Staff

Indiana Baseball Legend Drew Storen Talks “Field of Dreams Bourbon”

Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Alyssa Ruklic and Ryan Kerns
Kurt Darling

Racing Fan Reunited With Missing Family Heirloom After Viral Social Media Post

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close