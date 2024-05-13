One Dies in Shelby County Crash Involving Charter Bus

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.–A charter bus was involved in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s says it happened I-74 eastbound near mile marker 112, which is just south of the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.
Another passenger vehicle was involved.
INDOT has confirmed at least one person died. Nine people were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries from the crash.
-
Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark
-
Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!
-
Kroger Offering Discount for 'Senior Shoppers' Wednesday
-
Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana