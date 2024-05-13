Listen Live
One Dies in Shelby County Crash Involving Charter Bus

Published on May 13, 2024

Fatal Shelby County Crash

Source: INDOT East Central

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.–A charter bus was involved in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s says it happened I-74 eastbound near mile marker 112, which is just south of the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.

Another passenger vehicle was involved.

INDOT has confirmed at least one person died. Nine people were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries from the crash.

