2 Die, 5 Injured after Crash in Hendricks County

Published on May 1, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

HAZELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults died, another was in critical condition, and four more people were hospitalized after an SUV and a pickup crashed Wednesday morning at a rural crossroads in southern Hendricks County, the sheriff’s office says.

The names of the people in the crash were not shared in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon from the sheriff’s office.

Hendricks County deputies were sent about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of South County Road 0 and County Road 900 South. That’s north of the unincorporated community of Hazelwood, which is about 10 miles south of downtown Danville, the Hendricks County seat.

Deputies arrived to find two severely damaged vehicles: a black Chevrolet Traverse SUV that carried four adults, and a black GMC Sierra pickup that carried an adult and two children.

Investigators think the the SUV was eastbound on County Road 900 South when it disregarded a stop sign at South County Road 0. The SUV hit the pickup that was northbound on South County Road 0. Investigators also believe the SUV’s excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

Two passengers in the SUV died in the crash. Another passenger from the SUV was in critical condition at an area hospital, the release said. The SUV driver was stable when taken to an area hospital.

The driver and two children in the pickup also were stable when taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office says.

Toxicology results were pending. No criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

