Listen Live
National

Biden Administration Plans to Reclassify Marijuana

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to reclassify marijuana, easing restrictions nationwide.

The interim rule soon would reclassify the drug to a less stringent category that includes Tylenol and steroids. That’ll be the first time since the Controlled Substances Act was enacted more than 50 years ago.

During his State of the Union address, Biden said, “No one should be jailed for using or possessing marijuana.”

RELATED TAGS

Politics - President/White House Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - National News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...
Producer Karl

ICYMI: Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter “Free and protected speech is very different than hate speech”

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Doug Carter Addresses Media 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/30/24: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte, Doug Carter, Bob Knight figure, OnlyFans propaganda

1978 Indianapolis 500 - Wally Dallenbach
Kurt Darling

Wally Dallenbach, IndyCar Winner And Long-Time Official, Dies At 87

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close